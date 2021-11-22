Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000 tonne wheat purchase tender- traders

Bangladesh’s state grains buyer received the lowest price offer estimated at $409.77 a tonne CIF liner out in an international tender to purchase and import 50,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Monday, European traders said.

No purchase has yet been reported and the offers are still being considered, they said.

The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Bagadiya Brothers.

Traders reported three other offers in the tender: GTCS offered $441.00, Agrocorp $437.47 and Aston $431.83 all per tonne CIF liner out.

Liner out costs include ship unloading costs for the wheat seller.

Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in recent months. The country has been importing grains to shore up reserves after extreme weather from floods to heatwaves damaged crops.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

