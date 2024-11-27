Bangladesh issues another tender to buy 50,000 T of rice

Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice, traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 10.

A previously issued tender from Bangladesh also seeking 50,000 tons of rice closes on Dec. 2.

Bangladesh has been active in rice and wheat import markets after floods in the countrydestroyed an estimated 1.1 million tons of rice, according to data from the agriculture ministry, prompting efforts to ramp up imports amid soaring food prices.

In response, the government is moving quickly to import 500,000 tons of rice.

The new tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)