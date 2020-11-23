Bangladesh issues another tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice – trade

Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, traders said on Monday, the second such tender since mid-November.

The new tender deadline is Dec. 2.

Bangladesh’s state grains agency had on Nov. 16 also issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice closing on Nov. 26, its first in three years amid dwindling supplies and a surge in prices of the staple grain.

The latest tender also sought non basmati parboiled rice with offers to be made in CIF liner out terms, including cost, insurance, freight and ship unloading costs.

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is 40 days after contract signing.

Bangladesh plans to import 300,000 tonnes of rice, amid a potential shortfall in output after floods destroyed its crop.

Bangladesh, the world’s third-biggest rice producer with nearly 35 million tonne output a year, relies on imports to cope with shortages caused by natural disasters such as floods or drought.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Edmund Blair)