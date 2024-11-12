Bangladesh seeks potential LNG suppliers in new enlistment process

Bangladesh has issued an enlistment invitation for companies to supply the South Asian nation with liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a spot basis.

Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL), a unit of state-owned Petrobangla, published an invitation for enlistment on its website on Sunday. The closing date for the application is Dec. 1.

Bangladesh currently has shortlist of 23 companies from which it seeks LNG supplies for its spot tender process.

Two sources said that this enlistment process is aimed to increase transparency, raise the number of potential suppliers to Bangladesh and enhance the country’s spot purchasing process.

“The open tender aims to ensure a transparent selection process and expand the pool of potential suppliers. Once the new list of companies is finalised, the previous roster of 23 suppliers will be canceled,” said one of the sources, a Petrobangla official.

“This move is expected to attract more reputable international companies to supply LNG to Bangladesh from the global spot market, enhancing competition and ensuring a reliable energy source for the country.”

In September, Bangladesh had switched its spot cargo procurement process from a private to open tender process to increase transparency.

In October, RPGCL had cancelled a shortlisting process to develop a land-based LNG import terminal in Matarbari in the southeastern region of Cox’s Bazar, and terminated a pact with domestic conglomerate Summit Group for a floating LNG terminal.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow in Singapore and Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Varun H K)