Bangladesh seeks price bids by Sunday for LNG cargoes in April

Bangladesh’s Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Co Ltd has sought price bids by Sunday from 22 companies for supply of spot liquefied natural gas, a document posted on the company’s website showed.

The company, a unit of state-run Petrobangla, is seeking price bids for three cargoes to be supplied in the first half of April, the document showed.

Bangladesh has approved suppliers including Shell, BP, Saudi Aramco and Glencore for supply of spot LNG as the country seeks to cut import costs, its de facto energy and power minister had said in December.

Bangladesh’s spot market was previously dominated by Vitol, Gunvor and Excelerate Energy.

Source: Reuters