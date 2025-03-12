Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Bangladesh seeks price bids by Sunday for LNG cargoes in April

Bangladesh seeks price bids by Sunday for LNG cargoes in April

in Freight News 12/03/2025

Bangladesh’s Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Co Ltd has sought price bids by Sunday from 22 companies for supply of spot liquefied natural gas, a document posted on the company’s website showed.

The company, a unit of state-run Petrobangla, is seeking price bids for three cargoes to be supplied in the first half of April, the document showed.

Bangladesh has approved suppliers including Shell, BP, Saudi Aramco and Glencore for supply of spot LNG as the country seeks to cut import costs, its de facto energy and power minister had said in December.

Bangladesh’s spot market was previously dominated by Vitol, Gunvor and Excelerate Energy.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2025 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×