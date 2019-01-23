Bangladesh tenders to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat

Bangladesh’s state grains buyer issued an international tender on Wednesday, second such tender this week, to import 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, officials said, as it looks to secure supplies.

The deadline for the tender is Feb. 10 and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing a deal, said the officials at the Directorate General of Food, the country’s state grains purchasing agency.

Wheat with 12.5 percent protein content can be supplied from any worldwide origin except Israel, according to the tender document.

Offers should be for c&f liner out terms, which include provisions for ship unloading. Suppliers will also have to pay any extra cost for unloading by barges if needed.

Offers were sought for shipment to the ports of Chittagong and Mongla.

Bangladesh emerged as a major buyer of rice and wheat in 2017 after floods destroyed its crops, sending rice prices to record highs and prompted many people to switch to flour.

A report from the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in December 2018 estimated Bangladesh’s wheat import requirements in the current 2018/19 season at a record of around 6 million tonnes, 34 percent above the previous five-year average following steady increases since 2012/13.

The strong demand for wheat reflects a shift in consumers’ diet preferences towards bread as well as the increased use of wheat as a substitute for more expensive rice, the FAO said.

In Bangladesh’s last wheat tender on Jan. 8, Russian wheat was offered at the lowest price of $290.94 a tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Rashmi Aich)