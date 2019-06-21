Bangladesh to import 100,000 T of wheat from Russia

Bangladesh will import 100,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia in a government-to-government deal, officials at the state grains agency said on Thursday, as South Asia’s top wheat buyer looks to boost its reserves.

Bangladesh will pay $267.30 a tonne, which includes cost, insurance and freight, and other port-related expenses, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Christian Schmollinger)