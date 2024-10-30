Bangladesh to import two LNG cargoes from TotalEnergies, says RPGCL official

Bangladesh state-owned Petrobangla will procure two spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, a company official said on Monday.

Petrobangla will buy the two spot LNG cargoes at $13.94 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for delivery during Nov. 3-4, and at $13.57/mmBtu for delivery on Nov. 10-11, said an official at Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL), a subsidiary of Petrobangla.

The official did not say when the cargoes would be delivered, and declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.

RPGCL had previously issued several tenders seeking LNG for delivery in late October and throughout November.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Emily Chow in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)