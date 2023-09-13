Bangladesh to import two LNG cargoes in Sept-Oct – RPGCL official

Bangladesh will import two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in September and October, said an official from Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Co Ltd (RPGCL).

The first cargo will be provided by TotalEnergies at $13.77 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for delivery on Sept. 28-29, said the official, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The second cargo will be shipped by Vitol at a cost of $14.90/mmBtu for delivery date on Oct. 12-13.

TotalEnergies and Vitol did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bangladesh has been importing several cargoes of spot LNG this year to meet the country’s power demand.

The South Asian nation has also inked two long-term deals this year with OQ Trading, formerly known as Oman Trading International, and QatarEnergy. Both contracts will begin supplies starting in 2026.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Emily Chow in Singapore; Editing by Savio D’Souza)