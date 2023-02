Bangladesh will buy 10-12 spot LNG cargoes between February and June if prices soften, Bir Bikram Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, an energy adviser to the prime minister, told Reuters.

“This is high demand season for us. Ramadan is coming, this is also irrigation season, therefore, if market softens, we will buy 10-12 more spot LNG cargoes,” he said on the sidelines of the India Energy Week.

Source: Reuters