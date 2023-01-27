Recent News

  

Bangladesh’s RPGCL seeks LNG cargo for February delivery

Bangladesh’s state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd is seeking one liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery between Feb. 21-22, two industry sources said on Friday.

The tender is sought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis and closes on Jan. 29.

Bangladesh had last purchased its spot cargo of 138,000 cubic metres for delivery in June 2022 at $24.25 per million British thermal unit (MMBtu) from trading house Gunvor.

It then halted spot purchases of the fuel due to a spike in prices LNG-AS, which have since eased more than 20% since the start of the year.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

