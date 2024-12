Bangladesh’s RPGCL seeks LNG cargoes for Dec-Jan delivery, document shows

Bangladesh’s Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Co Ltd (RPGCL) is seeking three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in December and January, a document shows.

The company is seeking the cargoes for delivery on Dec. 30-31, and Jan. 4-5 and 9-10. The tender will close on Dec. 8, according to the document uploaded on its website on Wednesday.

RPGCL had in mid-November issued a tender for an LNG cargo to be delivered in Dec. 30-31.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)