Bangladesh’s RPGCL seeks LNG cargoes for October delivery, document shows

Bangladesh’s Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) is seeking liquefied natural gas cargoes for delivery in October, a document on its website showed.

It is seeking three LNG cargoes for delivery on Oct. 10-11, 17-18 and 27-28, in a tender that will close on Sept. 29, according to the document.

Reuters had reported on the tender seeking the Oct. 10-11 delivery earlier this week.

Officials at Petrobangla had said earlier this month that the country would purchase spot LNG from the international market through open tenders rather than private tenders, to make the process more transparent.

