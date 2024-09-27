Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Bangladesh’s RPGCL seeks LNG cargoes for October delivery, document shows

Bangladesh’s RPGCL seeks LNG cargoes for October delivery, document shows

in Freight News 27/09/2024

Bangladesh’s Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) is seeking liquefied natural gas cargoes for delivery in October, a document on its website showed.

It is seeking three LNG cargoes for delivery on Oct. 10-11, 17-18 and 27-28, in a tender that will close on Sept. 29, according to the document.

Reuters had reported on the tender seeking the Oct. 10-11 delivery earlier this week.

Officials at Petrobangla had said earlier this month that the country would purchase spot LNG from the international market through open tenders rather than private tenders, to make the process more transparent.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Varun H K)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×