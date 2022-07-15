Bank of England won’t let inflation get out of control, Ramsden says

Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said interest rates were very likely to have to go up further to stop a repeat of the persistently high inflation that beset Britain in previous decades.

“We will have to respond to whatever happens but we want people to understand that we’re not going to let high inflation to become sustained and get out of control like it did in the ’70s and ’80s,” Ramsden said in an interview with BusinessLive.

Rates are “very likely to have to go up further”, he said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Writing by William Schomberg)