Bank of England’s Broadbent says rate cut ‘possible’ this summer

Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, who steps down at the end of nextmonth, said on Monday it was “possible” that an interest rate cut will take place in the next few months.

Speaking ahead of his final vote as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, Broadbent said rate-setters would continue to learn from the incoming data, whatever their prior beliefs about the stance of policy.

“(If) things continue to evolve with its forecasts – forecasts that suggest policy will have to become less restrictive at some point – then it’s possible Bank Rate could be cut some time over the summer,” Broadbent said in a speech hosted by the BoE.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Andy Bruce, Editing by Gareth Jones)