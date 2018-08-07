Bank of England’s McCafferty says fewer EU bankers coming to London

Recent News

  

in World Economy News 07/08/2018

Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said on Tuesday he had heard that the number of European bankers working in London had fallen sharply since the Brexit vote in 2016.

“We are getting stories on (how) the numbers of French and German and other European bankers that are coming to London have fallen quite sharply over the last couple of years,” McCafferty said in a question-and-answer session on LBC radio.

He was explaining why house prices in London had fallen recently while they continued to rise outside the capital. He said increases of 3 percent a year British house prices overall were more sustainable than bigger increases in previous years.
Source: Reuters (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by David Milliken)

