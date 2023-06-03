Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Banks ease borrowing from Fed’s emergency lending programs in latest week

Banks ease borrowing from Fed’s emergency lending programs in latest week

in World Economy News 03/06/2023

Bank borrowing from the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending programs slipped in the week ended Wednesday, the latest Fed data released Thursday showed.

Total borrowing from the Fed’s three emergency lending programs slipped to $285.7 billion on Wednesday from $288.7B last week, well below the peak of $343.7 seen in March, when banks were in a race to build shore up balance sheets as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank triggered bank run fears.

In the week ended May. 24, banks borrowed an average of $3.97B each night, down from $4.21B a week earlier, according to new Fed data released Thursday.

Borrowing from the Fed’s Bank Term Funding Program, the new emergency lending program launched following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – climbed to $1.7B from $93.6B in the prior week.

Other credit to government wind-downs of failed banks fell to $188.1B from $192.6B a week earlier.

The slip in lending for the week decreased the Fed’s balance sheet by $51.00B to $8.349 trillion.
Source: Investing.com

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software