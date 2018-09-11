Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / Baosteel, Wuhan raise prices of some October steel products

Baosteel, Wuhan raise prices of some October steel products

in Commodity News 11/09/2018

China’s Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would raise hot-rolled steel coil prices for October delivery by 100 yuan ($14.59) per tonne, according to a statement from the company.

* It also raised prices for some cold-rolled steel coil products for October by 100-150 yuan per tonne

* Wuhan Iron and Steel Co, now part of China Baowu Steel Group Co, said in a separate statement that it will hike prices for some wire rod and hot-rolled coil products by 150 yuan per tonne, and beam products by 100 yuan for October delivery
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software