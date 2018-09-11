Baosteel, Wuhan raise prices of some October steel products

China’s Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would raise hot-rolled steel coil prices for October delivery by 100 yuan ($14.59) per tonne, according to a statement from the company.

* It also raised prices for some cold-rolled steel coil products for October by 100-150 yuan per tonne

* Wuhan Iron and Steel Co, now part of China Baowu Steel Group Co, said in a separate statement that it will hike prices for some wire rod and hot-rolled coil products by 150 yuan per tonne, and beam products by 100 yuan for October delivery

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)