Barbados Port Inc. (BPI) joins International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA)

Barbados Port Inc. (BPI), the newest member of the International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA), is looking forward to deepening relations with IPCSA while it continues to change the dynamics of logistics at the Port of Bridgetown with the introduction of its own Port Community System.

In the early stages of its PCS research, BPI identified IPCSA as a reference point for the project, and the association has proved to be a great resource from concept, through project implementation.

“Formalisation of the relationship with IPCSA is aligned with our broader vision for international trade and a part of our strategic approach to digitisation and the build-out of a more inclusive and integrated logistics platform,” said BPI CEO David Jean-Marie.

“As we embark on this new course, being able to share best practices and learning from other likeminded, future-thinking organisations is key to our continued growth,” he added.

The €540,258 Barbados PCS project, part-financed by the European Union and supervised by the Caribbean Development Bank, will introduce a paperless system for processing shipments at Bridgetown. The PCS is due to be operational in 2023.

IPCSA General Secretary Richard Morton said: “We were pleased to be able to support BPI in its important work to develop and implement a Port Community System and delighted by the team’s decision to join IPCSA as a full member. We look forward to sharing experience and knowledge from both sides.”

The new PCS, according to BPI Digital Innovation and Development Manager, Rommel Edwards, will allow for easy and efficient electronic data interchange among state agencies and clients of the port, and the electronic handling of all information regarding clearance of containerised, general and bulk cargo. It will also provide real-time access to information for control, tracking and tracing through the logistics chain, allow for improved administration, recording, monitoring, reporting and analysis of data using the platform, and enable improved documentation through simplification, standardisation, rationalisation and harmonisation of clearance processes and procedures.

Coupled with a Maritime Single Window, also under development, these elements are critical to the port’s digital transformation is support of enhanced efficiency, performance and productivity, he explained.

Richard Morton said: “IPCSA continues to expand its membership, in numbers and in geographical range. Having celebrated our tenth anniversary last year, we are progressing with a series of important projects, including our Network of Trusted Networks (NoTN), a unique, secure port-to-port and cross-border data exchange solution for supply chains.”

IPCSA is an international association of Sea and Air Port Community System operators, sea and air port authorities and Single Window operators that is recognised across the globe for providing advice and guidance on the electronic exchange of information across borders and throughout the whole supply chain.

The association has members from across the globe who handle the exchange of information for Business to Business, Government to Business and Government to Government processes and facilitate the smooth cross-border movement of goods. This equates to the electronic exchange of information relating to more than 500 million TEU movements and 10 billion tonnes of cargo for air, sea and land transport – estimated to be in excess of 50 billion million exchanges every year.

IPCSA focuses on supporting and facilitating systems and innovations for Port Community System members and users, and promoting the use of international data standards in sea and air ports, at border crossings and via Single Window systems around the world. IPCSA is a recognised NGO with consultative status at UNECOSOC and IMO.

The PROTECT Group develops and supports the electronic reporting required by authorities for vessels entering or leaving a port or port area. It maintains and develops EDI through the PROTECT Guide. PROTECT is now fully integrated into IPCSA.

Source: International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA)