Barcelona improves traffic safety with 5G

5G connectivity and artificial intelligence will allow exact real-time geo-positioning of vessels in the Port of Barcelona to optimise maritime traffic management and improve safety and sustainability.

The port started the ‘5G Maritime’ pilot geolocation test in July. Using a pioneering technological solution that combines artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G cameras and edge computing, it aims to validate the location of ships in real time and with great precision, obtaining image data to complement the information from the current geolocation systems of the port.

Mercè Conesa, president of the Port of Barcelona, said: “Having a network of cameras connected by 5G technology would represent an important advance in terms of safety for maritime traffic in the Port of Barcelona. But not only would it help us improve safety and security in the port area, which are of the utmost importance, but it would also help to optimise our dockside management. And it would facilitate the daily work of all port services — pilots, tug-operators and moorers.”

Precise information key

Having very precise and real-time information on ship movements and geolocation is essential not only to optimise docking space in the port, but also to offer the highest level of safety to ships and port services when performing manoeuvres.

The project is part of the 5G Barcelona initiative and promoted by the Port of Barcelona, IBM, Vodafone, Huawei, Mobile World Capital Barcelona and Fundació i2CAT, with the support of the Catalan Regional Ministry of Digital Policies within Catalonia’s 5G Strategy.

Source: Port Strategy