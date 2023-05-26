Barclays Maintains Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.81% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zim Integrated Shipping Services is 20.23. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 37.81% from its latest reported closing price of 14.68.

The projected annual revenue for Zim Integrated Shipping Services is 6,820MM, a decrease of 33.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.92.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Declares $6.40 Dividend

On March 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $6.40 per share ($25.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.95 per share.

At the current share price of $14.68 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 174.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 63.74%, the lowest has been 13.92%, and the highest has been 187.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 34.34 (n=108).

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zim Integrated Shipping Services. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 10.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIM is 0.10%, a decrease of 11.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.00% to 27,092K shares. ZIM / Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ZIM is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,012K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,207K shares, representing an increase of 20.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 58.71% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,981K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,802K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares, representing a decrease of 52.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 12.86% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,325K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing an increase of 50.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 23.18% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,283K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Source: Fintel