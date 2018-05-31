Barents NaturGass to supply LNG bunkering at Gothenburg, Sweden

Norwegian company Barents NaturGass said Wednesday it has reached an agreement with Swedish gas distribution and infrastructure company Swedegas on the delivery of LNG to a new bunkering facility in the port of Gothenburg in Sweden. The facility is expected to be complete in August.

Swedegas will own and operate the facility. Barents NaturGass will supply the LNG with ISO-containers from European LNG terminals.

LNG as a shipping fuel reduces emissions of sulfur and particles close to zero and nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 90%.

CO2 emissions are reduced by around 25% compared with normal bunker fuel. LNG-fueled ships are thus compliant with the International Maritime Organization?s 0.50% mass-by-mass limit on sulfur, which comes into effect from January 1, 2020.

“Gothenburg-based shipping companies have been among the first to adopt LNG in Sweden. Several vessels have already been built and launched which are ready to run on LNG,” said Gudrun Rollefsen, CEO of Barents NaturGass.

The infrastructure at Gothenburg is also capable of supplying biogas.

“We always build infrastructure that can handle both natural gas and renewable gas. It must be simple for shipping companies to gradually increase the mix of renewable gas as the [energy] transition progresses,” said Johan Zettergren, Swedegas chief executive.

The facility is being built at the quayside at the Energy Port at the port of Gothenburg. The LNG will be distributed via a 450-meter vacuum-insulated cryogenic pipeline to the quays in the Skarvik area at the Energy Port.

Data from Norway’s DNV.GL updated May 1 shows there are currently 122 LNG-fueled ships in operation globally, 51 on order and 68 which are “LNG ready,” excluding LNG carriers and inland waterway vessels. The data shows the number of ships in operation steady at 122 by 2021, but the number of ships on order rising to 123 and the number LNG ready at 111. In 2010, there were just 21 LNG ships in operation.

The vast majority of LNG ships in operation are in Norway (50%) and other parts of Europe (18.8%), mostly in Scandinavia. Based on the 130 ships on order by 2023, the distribution will gradually widen globally, although still more than 50% of these vessels will be in Europe.

Uptake of LNG is not proving particularly quick. This is in part the result of over-capacity in the shipping industry and a subsequent lull in new ship orders. Ship owners also have other options to meet the IMO’s sulfur cap, for example switching to low sulfur fuel oil or installing scrubbers that reduce emissions and allow vessels to continue burning high-sulfur fuel oil.

The IMO’s 2020 sulfur cap and the Ballast Waste Water Management Convention, which came into force September 8, 2017, are expected to encourage scrappage, which will eventually lead to a pick-up in new ship orders and potentially higher rates of LNG-fueled ship adoption.

Source: Platts