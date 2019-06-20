Barry Williams joins essDOCS as President to drive strategic partnerships

essDOCS, the leading enabler of paperless trade, announced today that Mr. Barry Williams has joined the company as President.

Barry Williams, as Chairman of the Board of Amber Road, a USA based software company providing cloud-based Global Trade Management solutions, successfully steered the company to an IPO in 2014 (NYSE: AMBR). In June 2019, together with CEO Jim Preuninger, he concluded the sale of Amber Road to E2Open in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $425 million.

Before joining Amber Road, Mr. Williams was CEO of P&O Nedlloyd, leading the merger between P&O and Nedlloyd (making it the world’s second largest shipping line at the time), and then taking the merged entity public on the Dutch stock exchange. He was also the founder Director and initial Chairman of INTTRA, which is now the Ocean Carriers Shipping industry’s largest neutral network providing documentary production for over 30,000 active international shippers.

Commenting on the appointment, essDOCS Group Chairman Dimitri Goulandris said: “Barry has a unique blend of experience in trade digitization, combining a deep understanding of the container business, with a proven track record of scaling a software business in the global trade management arena. We are extremely excited that Barry has agreed to join essDOCS and he has the full support of the Board, together with our CEO Alex Goulandris, to explore strategic partnerships which will enable the Group to achieve its considerable potential.”

Barry Williams commented that: “While paperless trade offers inordinate benefits across the supply chain, progress to date remains spotty and fragmented. Partnership and size will be critical to the success of digital providers, and I am excited to be able to assist essDOCS in becoming a leading digital trade player.”

Source: essDOCS