Base metals dip on demand concerns amid hot U.S. inflation

Industrial metals fell on Thursday, as surging U.S. inflation fuelled expectations of aggressive policy tightening and slowing economic growth, prompting fears of lower demand.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was flat at 56,150 yuan ($8,349.44) a tonne at 0500 GMT, having dropped earlier in the session to 54,750 yuan a tonne, its lowest since November 2020.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 declined 3.3% to 155,780 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 dropped 3.3% to 22,355 yuan a tonne.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMZN3 was down 0.8% at $2,926.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 shed 1.5% to $1,924.50 a tonne. LME copper CMCU3 rebounded 0.2% to $7,342 a tonne from a near a 20-month low hit in the previous session.

U.S. annual consumer prices jumped 9.1% in June, the largest increase since 1981, leaving the Federal Reserve most certain to hike interest rates by another 75 basis points at the end of the month, which would restrain economic growth and metals demand.

Elsewhere, the European Commission reportedly predicted record levels of inflation and slashed its economic growth forecast for 2022 and 2023.

“At this stage, the market has been pricing in a lot of negativity and started to become a little more of positioning-focused and driven,” said broker Marex Spectron in a note.

“Marex’s estimates for copper across the three exchanges (LME, ShFE and COMEX) were showing that the market is the shortest it has been and question will be can it get even shorter or more bearish from here,” it added.

Improving economic data from top metals consumer China lent metal prices some support, with exports rising at the fastest pace in five months after the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Efforts to reach carbon-neutrality by 2050 are likely to remain out of reach as copper supply fails to match demand amid growing use of solar panels, electric vehicles and other renewable technologies, S&P Global data showed.

* China’s June copper imports rose 15.5% from a month ago to 537,698 tonnes, as demand picked up following the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns that had hurt manufacturing activity.

* COLUMN-Collapsing metal inventories clash with plunging prices: Andy Home.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.7250 yuan)

Source: Reuters (Editing by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)