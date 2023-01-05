Base metals drop as China demand uncertainty weighs

Prices of nonferrous metals dropped on Thursday, as rising coronavirus cases in top consumer China reinforced worries over demand that is already under pressure from weakening global industrial activity.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.2% at $8,234 a tonne by 0526 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 1.5% to 64,040 yuan ($9,305.43) a tonne. Both contracts were on track for their fifth session of losses.

SHFE nickel SNICv1 shed 4.9% to 220,890 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.3% to 17,770 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 decreased 1% to 23,115 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 was down 1.6% at 206,790 yuan a tonne.

China’s abrupt ending of its ultra-strict COVID-19 curbs last month has unleashed the virus on the nation’s 1.4 billion people.

Many Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they are overwhelmed, and international health experts predict at least 1 million COVID-related deaths in China this year.

“Demand for industrial metals is being hit by surging coronavirus infections in China… Any gains are likely to be capped as Lunar New Year approaches,” said ING analysts in a note.

China is due to go on a public holiday to celebrate its New Year from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, when financial markets are closed and economic activities are traditionally subdued. CN/HOL

LME lead CMPB3 fell 0.8% to $2,251 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 decreased 0.3% to $2,984 a tonne, while aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.3% to $2,273 a tonne and tin CMSN3 rose 0.4% to $25,205 a tonne.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting minutes showed it remained focused on curbing inflation, despite agreeing that the bank should slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate increases.

Rising interest rates have pushed the U.S. dollar higher, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies and are seen as a trigger for metals prices.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Eileen Soreng)