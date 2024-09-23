Base metals fall on firmer dollar, demand pressure

Prices of base metals fell on Monday, weighed down by a firmer U.S. dollar and concerns over demand in the United States and top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was 0.5% lower at $9,432 per metric ton by 0733 GMT, giving up early gains.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was down 0.6%at 75,310 yuan ($10,671.98) a ton.

The dollar hit its highest level in two weeks on Friday after the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged and indicated that it was not in a hurry to hike them again. The greenback wasup marginally in Asia hours on Monday.

A stronger dollar makes it more expensive to buy the greenback-priced commodity, weighing down prices.

Copper prices hit their highest levels in two months after the U.S. Federal Reserve kicked off its monetary easing cycle last week with a larger-than-usual half-percentage-point reduction.

An aggressive rate cut would normally suggest weak economic conditions, however, ANZ analysts said in a note.

“In the U.S., manufacturing growth appears to have stalled and housing activity remains soft, although goods consumption remains robust,” analysts at Macquarie said in a report on Sept. 12.

Macquarieexpects China’s copper demand to grow by a mere 1.2% in 2024, down from the 2.9% they forecast previously, citing less consumption from grid-related sectors.

That was despite recent pickup in copper consumption with seasonal demand and previously falling prices.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slid 1.6% to $2,470 a ton, zinc CMZN3 was 0.9% lower $2,847, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.3% to $16,460, lead CMPB3 shed 0.3% to $2,048 and tin CMSN3 moved 0.6% lower to $31,940.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 1.6% to 19,740 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 moved down 0.6% to 124,830 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 slipped 2.2% to 23,625 yuan, lead SPBcv1 fell 1.3% at 16,430 yuan and tin SSNcv1 moved 0.9% lower to 257,710 yuan.

