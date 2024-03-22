Base metals largely fall on strong dollar

Base metals prices mostly fell on Friday and were on track for a weekly decline as a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 declined 0.9% to $8,869 per metric ton by 0539 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 fell 0.8% to 72,720 yuan ($10,064.22) a ton.

The U.S. dollar was set for a second week of broad gains, after the Federal Reserve said it would not start cutting interest rates until it is more confident inflation is falling sustainably, while expectations of rate cuts are priced in for this year.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.7% to $2,285.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.4% to $17,300, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.8% to $2,504.50, tin CMSN3 lost 1.7% to $27,400, while lead CMPB3 edged up 0.1% to $2,052.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.1% to 19,370 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.6% to 134,750 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.5% to 21,210 yuan, tin SSNcv1 decreased 0.3% to 225,600 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.1% to 16,220 yuan.

On a weekly basis, nickel and tin are the worst performers across all base metals on the LME, as supply disruption eased in major producer Indonesia where minerals exports and production resumed as more quotas were approved after months of delays.

LME nickel fell 4.2% so far this week, the worst since Nov. 24, and LME has lost 4.4% week-on-week, set for the steepest weekly decline since Sept. 29 last year.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Retail Sales MM, YY, Ex-Fuel MM Feb

0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New March

0900 Germany Ifo Current Conditions New March

0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New March

1030 Russia Central Bank Key Rate March

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)