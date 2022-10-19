Base metals mixed as solid U.S. data counters rising inventories

Base metals were mixed on Wednesday as robust September U.S. factory production data garnered confidence among traders, although mounting copper and aluminium inventories at exchange warehouses put some pressure on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged down 0.1% to $7,411 a tonne, as of 0511 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.8% to 62,300 yuan ($8,631.44) per tonne.

Production at U.S. factories rose in September, led by output gains in both durable and nondurable goods despite the U.S. Federal Reserve’s efforts to hamper demand – and lower inflation – through higher interest rates.

That settled some demand jitters as the market had anticipated poor industry performance as a result of the Fed’s interest rates hikes to tame inflation.

Tuesday saw copper stocks in LME warehouses up 875 tonnes, following copper stocks monitored by SHFE warehouses jumping 33,287 tonnes last Friday.

LME aluminium warehouse stocks MALSTX-TOTAL rose 48,350 tonnes on Tuesday as traders continued to deliver metal to the exchange amid fears of banning Russian origin aluminium, ANZ research said in a note.

Commodity trader Glencore has delivered significant amounts of Russian-origin aluminium to London Metal Exchange registered warehouses in Gwangyang, South Korea, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was flat at $2,192 per tonne, lead CMPB3 advanced 0.4% to $2,020.50 per tonne, and zinc CMZN3 added 0.9% to $2,889 per tonne, while tin CMSN3 rose 1.3% to $19,700 per tonne after Indonesian authorities said on Wednesday they are preparing for a potential ban on tin exports.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged 0.1% down to 18,310 yuan per tonne, nickel SNIcv1 rose 2.8% to 184,670 yuan per tonne, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.5% at 24,880 yuan per tonne and tin SSNcv1 gained 1.2% to 170,090 yuan per tonne.

