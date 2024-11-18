Base metals rebound on dip-buying, but strong dollar weighs

Most base metals prices were trading higher on Monday, boosted by dip-buying from physical consumers, but a strong dollar and sluggish Chinese demand capped gains.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMZN3 advanced 0.2% to $2,952.50 a metric ton by 0753 GMT, lead CMPB3 was up 0.7% at $1,970 and tin CMSN3 edged up 0.9% at $28,990.

LME copper CMCU3 eased 0.1% to $8,998 a ton, aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.4% to $2,638 and nickel CMNI3 increased 0.7% to $15,655.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 closed nearly flat at 73,760 yuan ($10,182.78) a ton.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.1% to 24,715 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 rose 1% to 124,710 yuan while aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.4% to 20,515 yuan a ton, tin SSNcv1 eased 0.2% to 241,690 yuan and lead SPBcv1 dipped 0.1% to 16,765 yuan.

“Consumers are attracted to buying because prices fell to a 2-month low. It is quite natural, but will die soon because, speculators, not consumers, set the trend for prices. I would expect speculators to sell after dip-buying fades,” said Sandeep Daga, a director at Metal Intelligence Centre.

Daga expected LME copper could fall to as low as $7,000 a ton in the second quarter of 2025 due to the dollar strength, Donald Trump’s policies that will likely negatively impact sentiment, and as the Chinese stimulus impact fades.

The dollar hovered near its one-year high, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

China, the world’s biggest metals consumer, has experienced slowing economic growth and the government has been releasing supportive policies to revive activity, though the measures so far have not directly targeted physical metals consumption.

Concerns of supply tightness ex-China after Beijing said it would cancel export tax rebates for aluminium and copper products also lent prices some support.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Mrigank Dhaniwala)