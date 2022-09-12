Base metals rise on weaker dollar and supply risks

Copper prices rose on Monday as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, while supply risks in China supported aluminium.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.5% to $7,894.50 a tonne by 0649 GMT, aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.5% to $2,296.50 a tonne. Zinc CMZN3 advanced 1.2% to $3,206.50 a tonne and lead CMPB3 increased 1% to $1,936 a tonne.

The dollar idled not far from a two-week low against a basket of peers ahead of key U.S. inflation data this week that might give the Federal Reserve room to slow the pace of rate hikes at its Sept. 21 policy meeting.

Trading volume was tepid on Monday, as the Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a public holiday.

The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract MCU0-3 fell to $67.50 a tonne, from $108.50 a tonne in the previous session, as some tonnage was delivered into LME warehouses and eased worries over shortage of immediate supply.

Supply risks of copper concentrate continued to linger after workers at Chile’s Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, agreed to temporarily suspend a work stoppage planned for next week to meet with local regulators.

Meanwhile, a reduction in aluminium output in China added to existing supply risks caused by smelter closures in Europe on surging energy prices, but price gains were limited due to weak demand.

“Some aluminium smelters in Yunnan province, which accounts for over 12% of China’s production, may start reducing operating rates by 20-30% this month amid a drought-induced shortage of hydropower,” wrote ANZ analysts in a report.

“We estimate that approximately 1% of aluminium supply and 5% of zinc output is at risk of closure in Europe,” the report added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Krishna Chandra Eluri)