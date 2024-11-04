Base metals rise on weaker dollar; focus on US election, China meeting

Prices of base metals rose on Monday on a softer U.S. dollar, but trading remained thin amid caution around the uncertainty of who will become the next U.S. president.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 1.3% to $9,697.50 per metric ton by 0553GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 increased 1.2% to 77,380 yuan ($10,907.81) a ton.

The dollar slipped as investors braced for a potential pivot this week for the global economy as the United States chooses a new leader and likely cuts interestrates again.

A softer dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. An interest rate cut will also likely help boost economic growth and eventually physical metals demand.

U.S. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump remain virtually tied in opinion polls and the winner might not be known for days after voting ends.

“Things are likely to be fairly volatile with thin volumes until there is clarity on the U.S. election result. The situation is unusually stark because of the potential difference in terms of tariff and trade policy depending on the victor,” said Guy Wolf, Global Head of Market Analytics at Marex Spectron.

“In addition, there is little clarity around whether post-election actions will match pre-election rhetoric. So it will be a difficult trading environment,” said Wolf.

LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.9% to $2,622.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 climbed 1% to $16,095, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.7%at $3,090.50, lead CMPB3 increased 0.7%to $2,067.50 and tin CMSN3 rose 2.1% to $32,385.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.3% to 20,850 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 rose 1% to 124,590yuan, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.8%to 25,160yuan, lead SPBcv1 increased 0.8%to 16,830 yuan and tin SSNcv1 jumped 2.9%to 263,070yuan.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sumana Nandy)