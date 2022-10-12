Base metals under pressure on China’s COVID flare-ups, firmer dollar

Most base metal prices slid on Wednesday amid a strengthening U.S. dollar, while COVID-19 flare-ups in China — the world’s biggest metal consumer — added to demand woes on top of looming economic concerns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.9% at $7,525 a tonne, as of 0446 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.2% to 62,190 yuan ($8,679.81) a tonne.

Shanghai and other big Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, ramped up testing for COVID-19 as infections rose, with some local authorities hastily closing schools, entertainment venues and tourist spots.

Ahead of a Communist Party congress starting on Oct. 16, Beijing and its neighboring regions carried out environmental inspections on factories that have had some imapcts on spot demand.

“Buyers in Shanxi province lowered their spot purchases as their production is being affected by inspectation that currently takes place a few times a week,” a China-based metal trader said.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund forecast China’s economic growth to contract to 3.2% this year from an 8.1% expansion in 2021, as a result of its strict COVID-19 lockdowns and its worsening property market crisis.

The U.S. dollar gained broadly after a top Bank of England official reiterated that the central bank will end its bond-buying programme on Friday and told pension fund managers to finish rebalancing their positions within that time frame.

A firmer U.S. dollar typically weighed down prices as the unit made metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies to trade.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.2% to 18,310 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 3.5% to 177,480 yuan a tonne, while zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.2% at 24,460 yuan a tonne.

LME zinc CMZN3 lost 0.4% to $2,917 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 nudged down 0.3% to $2,230.50 a tonne, while tin CMSN3 declined 1% to $20,050 a tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)