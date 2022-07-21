BASSnet centralises equipment data management for Oldendorff fleet

Oldendorff Carriers (‘Oldendorff’), a leading German dry bulk shipping company, chose the BASSnet software suite to streamline ship management for its large fleet. BASS Software, the leading provider of ERP maritime solutions, has now set up a shareable machinery library for Oldendorff to centralise equipment data management.

“Oldendorff Carriers is one of the world’s leading dry bulk operators,” says William Wallace, Managing Director (Fleet and Projects) at Oldendorff Carriers. “BASSnet is an end-to-end process software that enables us to streamline fleet management and drive efficiency onboard and at the office. The Fleet Management Setup is a high value module of great benefit. We gain a comprehensive equipment library to streamline maintenance operations for better efficiency and cost savings. It’s extremely convenient to view, manage and distribute materials, documents and standard instructions from a single screen.”

The BASSnet Fleet Management Setup module centralises equipment data management, enabling customers to optimise operations and inventory management. They can also efficiently create new databases using existing data from the fleet.

“BASSnet is a complete ERP system for maritime fleet management,” says Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director at BASS Software. “We offer tightly inter-connected modules for all major maritime areas, with extensive mobile apps and integrations. Ship owners and managers benefit from BASSnet’s bird’s eye view of business processes to streamline their fleet management. Our centralised equipment library is cost-saving and key to increase efficiency. We’re glad to bring Oldendorff huge visibility gains, ensure efficient database creation, and enable maintenance tracking and strategy management using our BASSnet Fleet Management Setup.”

BASS’s experts, including marine engineers and database engineers, are highly experienced to smoothly deliver a fleet-wide equipment library.

“Our experts review and analyse existing vessel planned maintenance system (PMS) data, and recommend the best approaches to standardise and organise machinery in the Fleet Management library,” notes Wong Nyuk Lan, VP of Service & Support at BASS Software. “Customers benefit from this streamlined, standardised and structured approach across the entire fleet to achieve efficiency and cost-savings.”

BASS Software’s strong partnership with Oldendorff Carriers enables both maritime industry leaders to achieve fleet management excellence. The successful development of a comprehensive and shareable equipment library is yet another testament to BASSnet’s value as the complete end-to-end maritime ERP solution, backed by high expertise and dedicated support services.

Source: BASSnet