Bassoe Technology’s 17 MW D-Floater floating wind foundation receives DNV Approval in Principle (AiP)

Leading Classification Society, DNV has carried out a review in accordance with the applicable Rules & Regulations as well as the specified class notations further down and verified the D-Floater’s technical feasibility.

DNV has awarded Bassoe Technology an Approval in Principle (AiP) for a 17 MW D-Floater floating wind foundation designed to withstand extreme 50-year typhoon condition in South China Sea.

The D-Floater is a three column, semi-submersible unit with a Delta-shaped pontoon configuration that allows the stacking of foundations inside each other, facilitating transport of multiple completed foundations on a single, heavy lift transport vessel and efficient storage in the marshalling port. With a tow-out draft of less than 10 meters with the turbine installed, the design is intended to allow flexibility in “assembly port” selection and to allow quayside installation of the tower and turbine closer to the wind farm.

“The D-Floater, developed by our Bassoe Technology, is a floating foundation designed for cost efficient fabrication and logistical solutions to meet the growing demand for renewable energy. At CIMC Raffles, we will have the ability to deliver more than 50 D-Floaters per year and with planned expansion of the yard facilities we are able to deliver more than 100 D-Floaters per year. With this fabrication capacity and the D-Floater’s global supply advantages, we are ready to support our clients in their future large scale floating wind developments” said Mr. Li MingGao, Vice President, CIMC Raffles (and Chairman of the Board of Bassoe Technology).

The AiP verifies that the design is feasible for the intended application and, in principle, complies with the applicable requirements in accordance with DNV rules and standards. The assessment has been carried out towards following class notations:

✠OI Column-stabilised Floating offshore wind turbine installation, POSMOOR, Recyclable, BIS

“We are very pleased to award Bassoe Technology an approval in principle for their stackable D-Floater. Floating offshore wind is a highly innovative sector that is developing rapidly and is vital to the energy transition. But to develop and rollout the required technologies and infrastructure we need to have a foundation of trust, built upon rigorous and evolving technical standards. At DNV we are continuously developing our world leading rules and standards, enabling forward looking partners like Bassoe Technology, to push technological boundaries on the basis of trusted assurance,” said Torgeir Sterri, Director of Offshore Classification at DNV.”

Source: Bassoe Technology