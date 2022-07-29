Baumarine by MaruKlav H1 2022 Results — “We keep delivering as promised!”

Baumarine by MaruKlav are pleased to report June earnings of USD $27,800/day gross, and a total outperformance of the P5TC benchmark at just above $500/ per day in Q2 2022. The forecast for July is showing $25,850/day gross, which is $1,350/day better than benchmark, with an overall expected outperformance showing $1,800/day for Q3 2022.

Ignacio Pizarro, Global Head of Partner Relations, commented: “Our option to convert spot to fixed earnings at the market peaks is becoming more popular. In H1 2022, we delivered additional earning upsides for some of our members worth $1.16M, or $3,882/day. In this current backwardation and low markets, spot vessels with prompt opening dates that join our larger fleet for worldwide trade, coverage and earnings, are getting a greater upside.”

Head of Dry Bulk Michael Jorgensen adds: “With current uncertainties in the market, it is key that we continue to discuss earnings potential and portfolio with each of our partners. Taking the right decision on when to go with the floating structure and when to convert to fixed rate will add significant value over and above standard trading. We remain focused on keeping our fleet employed at targeted duration and direction in strategic areas, leveraging our increasingly accurate machine learning predictions, optimization algorithms, tradeflow data, and AIS insight models.”

Source: Torvald Klaveness