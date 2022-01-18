Baumarine by MaruKlav: ‘We Deliver as Promised’ in 2021

We are happy to report that Baumarine by MaruKlav managed to end 2021 on a strong note. H2 2021 earnings came in at $29,473/net day ($31,024/day gross) and we close the calendar for 2021 delivering P5TC benchmark levels as intended.

Our 2021 in deliverables:

1. Pool earnings for Pool Index Vessel (standard Kamsarmax): $8,897,605 net / $9,365,900 gross: P5TC benchmark levels.

2. 9 out of 12 months outperforming P5TC benchmark

3. Option to convert spot to fixed earnings at FFA peaks: 34 Agreements and 1,915 vessel-days executed for our members

4. 51 crew changes: with minimum deviations suffered, our chartering/operations teams helped trading where owners could do crew changes, minimizing their off-hire time to most cases actual time spent for physical crew in/out.

5. 12 monthly Pool Newsletters: sharing commercial, operational, bunker, and research insights.

Ignacio – Nacho – Pizarro, Global Head of Partner Relations, commented, “it remains crucial to keep a daily close dialogue with our members for a proper planning, quick reaction to unforeseen events, and swift conversion from spot to fixed earnings. Our ‘Earnings Manager’ strategy is proven to be a success allowing shipowners get back full control on Timing on key decisions. We are very much looking forward to a promising 2022 of fleet expansion in the pool delivering worldwide trade, coverage and earnings, protecting members against unbalanced geographical markets.”

Head of Dry Bulk Michael Jorgensen adds, “We are proud of the results that we through strong collaboration with our members have achieved during 2021 and we have already, in December, started to build for successful results and opportunities as well for 2022. We seek to consistently provide each member with sharing opportunities around the supply and demand factors in this volatile market, as well as direction and initiatives around the decarbonization in shipping, together setting the direction for the year to come, ensuring that we are set up for success.”

Source: Klaveness