Bawat and Damen signs Term Sheet to establish joint venture for mobile Ballast Water Management Systems – “InvaSave powered by Bawat”

Bawat Water Technologies and Damen Green Solutions intensify their collaboration in the field of ballast water treatment systems with the signing of a Term Sheet to establish a joint venture by merging Damens InvaSave program with Bawat technology, “InvaSave powered by Bawat Technology” for the construction and marketing of mobile, containerized systems.

A ballast water treatment system (BWMS) avoids discharging untreated ballast water in seas and harbors to prevent the introduction of invasive marine species that threaten indigenous species. Mobile ballast water management systems are an excellent solution for ships that do not have such a system on board. There are at least 20,000 – 25,000 vessels still needing to comply with international ballast water treatment legislation in the near future.

Zero environmental impact

Damens InvaSave is the world’s first mobile ballast water treatment system. It is being deployed on several locations across the globe. Bawat brings its revolutionary pasteurization technology, which also comes as a mobile ballast water treatment system to the collaboration. This approach uses heat to treat ballast water. It is a simple, cost-effective, and sustainable, method that builds on a zero environmental impact, using standard marine components. No filters, no chemicals, and no UV. And it is the first and only to market a USCG/IMO Type Approval BWMS that uses pasteurization to treat ballast water in a one-pass process.

Last year, the two companies signed a cooperation agreement whereby Damen Green Solutions, part of Damen Shipyards Group, took on the sale, assembly, and promotion of Bawat’s green ship-based ballast water management systems to Damen customers. The logical next step now is combining the two mobile solutions as one – “Damen InvaSave powered by Bawat Technology”.

Deadline International Maritime Organization

“We see that the mobile solutions for ballast water treatment have generated a lot of interest from ports and operators, primarily for two reasons”, says Rutger van Dam, Sales Manager Damen Green Solutions. “First, we are approaching the deadline set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to implement a ballast water treatment system by September 2024. Secondly many vessels currently have faulty systems on board that need to be replaced before the deadline. Bawat and Damen are ready to provide and offer the greenest high end mobile solution in the market to treat ballast water. With joining forces Damen and Bawat can offer a mobile solution which is suited for all markets worldwide”.

Effectiveness

Marcus Hummer, CEO at Bawat adds: “There is a growing interest in Bawat’s mobile ballast water treatment system from ports and harbours. This is in particular arising from a contingency need for ballast water treatment due to existing faulty onboard BWMS but we are also seeing a business demand from planned ballast water treatment in ports typically for those with multiple vessels that don’t need to treat ballast water frequently. By working with a global player like Damen gives Bawat a significant endorsement of the effectiveness of our ballast water management system and our company’s commitment to green solutions. We are confident that this partnership will benefit the maritime industry in the search for sustainable solutions”.

“We really value this collaboration and look forward to the chances this new joint venture brings to the market,” explains Marcel Karsijns, Director at Damen Green Solutions. “Moreover, it fits perfectly with Damen’s ambition to become the most sustainable maritime solutions provider. By combining our expertise with Bawat’s innovative technology, we can provide the industry with a mobile ballast water treatment solution that is both effective and environmentally friendly. We believe that this partnership will not only benefit our companies, but also contribute to the wider goal of reducing the environmental impact of the maritime industry.”

In addition to fellowship, craftsmanship and entrepreneurship, stewardship is a starting point for Damen. Damen wants to be the most sustainable shipbuilder in the world. Digitalization and standardization of platforms are important preconditions for this.

Damen’s main activities are the design and serial construction of inventive ships by integrating diverse components and subsystems into high-quality platforms. These activities are supported by a worldwide sales and service network.

Family-owned business Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, shipbuilding, ship repair and related services. Damen operates a team of 11,500 in over 35 shipyards across 5 continents and delivered 143 new build ships in 2021.

Damen recognized the need to start addressing the ballast water management challenge several years ago and began investing in the development of ballast water treatment products and solutions. This led to the establishment of a new company: Damen Green Solutions, located at Damen’s headquarters in Gorinchem, the Netherlands.

