Bayesian yacht sinking: Families and crew deserve truth, not baseless accusations

In the wake of the tragic sinking of the British flagged yacht Bayesian off the coast of Sicily, everyone at Nautilus International extends our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident.

This is a profoundly difficult time for everyone involved, particularly the families and loved ones of the crew and passengers. However, in light of recent speculation and premature conclusions circulating in the media and online, Nautilus International is compelled to advocate for a measured and just approach.

Nautilus International General Secretary Mark Dickinson stated:

“We have no doubt that the crew and master of the Bayesian are experienced maritime professionals. Any attempt to question their conduct without the full facts is not only unfair but also harmful to the process of uncovering the truth and learning any lessons from this tragedy. It undermines due process and denies the master and crew their right to fair treatment under the recognised IMO/ILO Guidelines.

“Experience tells us that maritime tragedies are always the result of multiple, interconnected factors. The truth of what happened can only be established through a thorough, unbiased investigation conducted by experienced maritime professionals. This process takes time and must be allowed to unfold without external pressures or preconceived narratives.

“Nautilus International calls for restraint, to allow investigations by the British and Italian maritime accident investigators to proceed without external pressure or pre-judgment. These investigations are being carried out with the highest level of expertise, and we have confidence they will get to the truth.”

Source: Nautilus International