Baze Technology first in business to launch premium entertainment packages specifically targeting crews from key seafaring nations

Baze Technology, a software technology company known for its innovative Bazeport IPTV product, is pleased to announce the launch of three exclusive premium movie and series packages aimed directly at crews from the Philippines, India and the West respectively.

The new VOD offering, launched in close collaboration with London-based content licensing partner Filmbankmedia, is tailored to suit diverse tastes and cultural preferences. It will complement Bazeport’s original Premium package (Premium Global):

– Premium Pinoy: Filipino cinema with popular local films, series, and unique documentaries that celebrate Filipino culture, combined with fresh Hollywood blockbusters and premieres, top TV series and attractive documentaries.

– Premium Desi: Indian cinema packed with vibrant colors and dynamic storytelling, from Bollywood blockbusters to regional classics, local series and TV shows, combined with fresh Hollywood hits and premieres, top TV series and attractive documentaries.

– Premium West: Purely Western cinema and TV series. Everything from Hollywood hits to indie gems, accompanied by top TV series and attractive documentaries.

– Premium Global: Mainly Western cinema with everything from Hollywood hits to indie gems, accompanied by top TV series, attractive documentaries and a small selection of Philippine and Bollywood movies.

The new packages will secure even more culturally relevant premium VOD content in the international maritime market through the information-sharing and entertainment system Bazeport.

“We’re proud to be strengthening our content-line-up by adding premium content packages for some of the world’s greatest seafaring nations. Having access to relevant high-quality entertainment is crucial for crew welfare, which is a priority for us,” said Linda Vabø,

“Bazeport has been a valued partner of Filmbankmedia for many years, leading the way in enhancing the welfare and wellbeing of maritime crews through top-quality entertainment. We are proud to have been a partner from the start of this venture and are excited to strengthen our collaboration by expanding our content offerings to include Desi and Pinoy films and TV series.”

Source: Baze Technology