BCT reports highest container throughput

With more patronage from customers and support from shipping line partners, port authorities and dockworkers, the Batangas Container Terminal (BCT), operated by listed Asian Terminals, Inc. (ATI), posted the highest container throughput it has handled since beginning commercial operations in 2010.

Overall, the BCT handled over 310,000 teus (twenty-foot equivalent units) of international boxes for economic locators and other businesses based mainly in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon).

The figure represents a 25 percent increase from 2018’s volume, maintaining BCT’s strong double-digit cargo growth over the past six years.

This also reduced around 150,000 truck trips from Metro Manila’s roads, with consignees opting to ship cargoes through BCT, which is located a few kilometers from industrial hubs and conveniently accessible 24/7 through major highways.

Before the year ended, BCT broke through the 300,000 – teu milestone mark with SITC’s Stellar Windsor delivering its 300,000th – teu container on 16 December 2019.

ATI’s expansion program for the fast-growing container terminal in early 2019 has delivered higher capacity and greater efficiency for Calabarzon port users.

BCT is outfitted with a 600-meter long berth complemented by four ship-to-shore cranes, eight rubber-tired gantry cranes and other mobile handling equipment along with expanded yards with back-up areas for a throughput capacity of around 500,000 teus annually.

