Bearing AI Launches AI-Powered Schedule Recovery for Liner Operators

Bearing AI, the leading maritime artificial intelligence solutions provider, has unveiled its Schedule Recovery application, designed to help liner vessel operators swiftly resolve delays and maintain high schedule reliability. Powered by AI, the solution generates optimal recovery plans in seconds, enabling faster decisions and reduced stakeholder negotiation times.

For liner operators, schedule reliability is paramount, but unexpected delays can derail performance, profitability, and KPIs. The complexity of managing commercial and operational constraints often hinders quick action. Bearing AI’s Schedule Recovery solution addresses this challenge head-on, offering a seamless, one-click approach to generating optimal plans that balance reliability and costs—all while accommodating commercial and operational constraints.

Key Benefits of Schedule Recovery:

Recover faster: Every minute matters in schedule recovery. Bearing AI’s solution empowers operators with AI-generated recovery plans in seconds, allowing quicker responses to delays and increasing reliability.

Cut negotiation time: Stakeholder priorities introduce new commercial and operational constraints. By presenting clear, data-driven options to break deadlocks, agreements and decisions are reached faster.

Find the optimal plan: AI-generated recovery plans eliminate manual recalculations, enabling vessels to maximize reliability within their constraints at the lowest cost.

“Bearing AI’s Schedule Recovery outperforms traditional methods of handling vessel delays,” says Kristofer Maanum, Senior Product Manager at Bearing AI. “Unlike spreadsheets or bespoke systems, our AI models, in one click, identify the optimal plan that maximizes reliability at the lowest cost. To expedite negotiations with stakeholders, our tool automatically regenerates the top recovery options to address objections and constraints and agree on the best plan to pursue.”

With Bearing AI’s Schedule Recovery, operators can effortlessly manage multiple vessel delays, generate comprehensive recovery plans with optimized vessel speeds and port ETAs, and visualize trade-offs between fuel and EU ETS costs and reliability to make informed decisions. The solution also allows for quick iteration of plans, enabling operators to adapt swiftly to evolving constraints.

Bearing AI’s Schedule Recovery simplifies the complexities of stakeholder negotiations by providing transparent recovery options that expose the gains and losses of each decision. With real-time iteration capabilities, operators can maintain agility in dynamic conditions, while visual trade-offs ensure decisions are made quickly and with clarity, facilitating urgent action when delays occur.

Source: Bearing AI