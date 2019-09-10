BEEQUIP Closes Deal For First Leased Scrubber Worldwide

A customer of Value Maritime, closed the first lease for their 3.0MW Value Maritime Scrubber Installation. The 3.0MW Installation is now running successfully on the vessel for 9 months. By signing a lease agreement with Value Maritime Lease Partner Beequip the shipowner arranged financing for their Value Maritime scrubber installation separate from the vessel.

Maarten Lodewijks (Director Value Maritime):

“Our installation is uniquely positioned to make leasing possible for our customer. Something which is of importance in a capital intensive industry like Shipping . We are happy that our first lease partner Beequip made this possible for our client. We expect more leasing deals, for the greenest option for fossil fuel vessels, to be signed the coming months. This is where Value Maritime stands for: “green solutions for the Maritime Industry with a clear business case for our customer that is financeable.”

BEEQUIP is a scale-up Fintech company which works towards the goal of helping SME companies in The Netherlands grow by financing their heavy and mobile equipment.

This leasing company differentiates from the banks by first looking at the value of the (used) equipment instead of looking at financial figures. By meeting the customers’ needs in equipment, speed and the best suitable solutions, BEEQUIP is one of the fastest growing companies in the industry.

Source: BEEQUIP