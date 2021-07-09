Beibu Gulf Port records rise in cargo throughput in H1

Beibu Gulf Port in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw its cargo throughput rise 12.86 percent year on year to over 129 million tonnes in the first half of 2021.

More than 2.6 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers were handled at the port between January and June, up 22.29 percent year on year, according to the Beibu Gulf Port Group Co., Ltd.

Beibu Gulf Port currently has more than 260 productive berths. Over 50 shipping routes link the gulf with more than 300 ports around the world.

The company has attributed the growth to the accelerated construction of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provincial regions and Singapore.

Guangxi’s Beibu Gulf serves as an important transit point in the corridor and the closest gateway for China’s inland provinces to reach the sea.

Source: Xinhua