Beijing Buzzwords Hint At Slow-Burn Consumer Fix

How to boost the spending power of young workers is among the most-discussed topics during China’s annual legislative session this year. That could lead to sensible policies to boost consumption over the long term. But with deflationary risks mounting, officials are under pressure to deliver quick stimulus.

Deciphering policy signals from the so-called ‘Two Sessions’ is a daunting task. Every spring, some 5,000 senior lawmakers and political advisors gather in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for a week to rubber-stamp the party’s policy priorities and targets for the coming year. In 2024, for example, the State Council tackled 13,596 proposals, leading to 2,000 or so new policies.

Consumption takes the top spot in Beijing’s to-do list this year. That word was mentioned 31 times in Premier Li Qiang’s official report to the parliament, up from 21 times last year, per Reuters, and more than the 28 mentions for “technology”. And according to state-owned Xinhua News Agency, the most talked-about topics last week included lessening the tax burden for low-income workers and shortening the working week to 4.5 days.

Both proposals might help tackle China’s stubbornly high youth unemployment and sluggish spending. Currently, the government taxes monthly income above 5,000 yuan ($698). Raising that threshold can empower workers to spend more: every one-yuan cut in taxes can translate into a 2.3 yuan consumption boost, according to a proposal tabled by a delegate from the State Administration of Taxation. Reducing the working week from 5 days is also in line with a broader push to give more statutory holidays nationwide, though the economic impact is debatable.

Even so, Beijing is facing a more immediate challenge that will require an urgent response. The consumer price index in February fell 0.7% year-on-year and returned to negative territory for the first time in 13 months; even after stripping out seasonal food and energy costs, core consumer prices fell. Perhaps acknowledging the risks, the government cut its annual inflation target to ‘around 2%’ in 2025, the lowest figure since 2003.

Authorities have so far resisted direct cash handouts to individuals as a way to boost consumption. But as long as deflation risks persist, they will have to take a more short-term approach.

