Beijing Enterprises Group and GTT sign a Memorandum of Understanding

On the occasion of the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to China, in Beijing, in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, GTT and the major state-owned company Beijing Enterprises Group (BEG), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding concerning the evaluation of membrane full containment technology for LNG onshore storage tanks, through its subsidiary Beijing Gas Group Co. Ltd (BGG). It could involve the construction of a number of storage tanks of a capacity exceeding 220.000 m3 for their Tianjin Nangang LNG project.

After the signature ceremony, Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “We are very delighted to initiate this collaboration with Beijing Enterprises Group for the use of the membrane technologies for LNG onshore storage tanks. This further reinforces our long-term partnership with China.”

Li Yalan, Chairperson of the Board of BGG, said at the occasion: “We are very pleased to collaborate with GTT with the application of membrane technology for the first time in onshore LNG tanks in China.”

Source: GTT