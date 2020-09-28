Belarus may supply 4-6 mln tonnes of oil products through Russian ports

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has raised the forecast for the volume of redirecting supplies of Belarusian oil products from the ports of Lithuania to Russia to 4-6 mln tons; the necessary agreements are expected to be reached in the near future, the Russian Energy Ministry said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

“As you know, in our north-western cluster there are free ports capacities in Primorsk, St. Petersburg, Ust-Luga. Currently, the details are being worked out. The volumes can range from 4-6 mln tonns of oil products,” he said. In early September, the minister said that Belarus would be able to supply about 3-4 mln tonnes through Russian ports.

“We hope that these agreements will be reached in the near future,” Novak added.

Source: Tass