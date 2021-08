Belarus has imposed a six-month grain export ban because of a poor, weather-hit harvest, the government said on Thursday.

The country has completed the 2021 harvest, threshing 6.2 million tonnes of grain compared with 7.2 million tonnes in 2020.

The government resolution said the ban applies to wheat, rye, corn and other types of grain and cereals.

