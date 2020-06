Belarus to buy 1.58 mln T of oil from Russian companies in July -Belneftekhim

Belarusian refineries will buy 1.58 million tonnes of oil from Russian companies in July, Belarus state oil company Belneftekhim said on Tuesday.

Belneftekhim said almost 1.5 million tonnes would be supplied through oil pipelines, 85,000 tonnes by rail, and the remainder through tanker deliveries.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Louise Heavens)