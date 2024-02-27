Belgian shipowners support ILO-IMO work on harassment and bullying in the maritime sector

At the forthcoming second meeting of the Joint ILO-IMO Tripartite Working Group to Identify and Address Seafarers’ Issues and the Human Element (27-29 February 2024), participants will discuss the follow-up of the resolution on harassment and bullying including sexual assault and sexual harassment (SASH) in the maritime sector.

With the objective of ensuring a safe and inclusive workplace for all seafarers, the meeting aims to consider steps to address concerns of seafarers regarding cases of bullying and harassment. Examples of such measures could be legislation, mechanisms and policies for reporting and addressing such cases in a safe and just way.

“We are keen to learn from the exchanges at the meeting so that we can discuss the elements in detail within our membership,” said Hilde Peeters, KBRV Head of Fiscal and Social Affairs. “It is vital that we reach consensus on the common principles and effective measures to protect our seafarers against harassment and bullying including SASH.”

For seafarers who have to work at sea for months, it is especially crucial to live and work in a completely safe and respectful environment.

The KBRV strives to collaborate further with its member companies, partners and international organisations towards that goal.

Source: KBRV