Belgium, Britain set to receive more LNG tankers this month

Belgium is set to receive liquefied natural gas tanker Al Sadd from Qatar on Aug. 27, Zeebrugge port authority data showed on Friday.

Britain’s Isle of Grain terminal, meanwhile, is expected to receive LNG tanker Berge Arzew on Aug. 14, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed.

The Al Sadd has a capacity of 206,000 cubic metres, while the Berge Arzew has a capacity of 135,000 cubic metres.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Alexander Smith)