Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Belgium, Britain set to receive more LNG tankers this month

Belgium, Britain set to receive more LNG tankers this month

in International Shipping News 09/08/2019

Belgium is set to receive liquefied natural gas tanker Al Sadd from Qatar on Aug. 27, Zeebrugge port authority data showed on Friday.

Britain’s Isle of Grain terminal, meanwhile, is expected to receive LNG tanker Berge Arzew on Aug. 14, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed.

The Al Sadd has a capacity of 206,000 cubic metres, while the Berge Arzew has a capacity of 135,000 cubic metres.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software